Southern Division cops arrest 3, seize guns and ammo

- File photo

SOUTHERN Division police arrested three men after seizing three guns and ammunition on November 6 in separate incidents.

Police said around 9.10 pm, Southern Division Task Force officers on an anti-crime operation along the San Fernando By-Pass saw a speeding car and signalled for the driver to stop.

The police searched the driver and found a brown revolver and two rounds of .38mm ammunition in his shoulder bag.

The officers seized the weapon and arrested the 28-year-old driver who is from Sixth Company Circular Road, Indian Walk in Moruga.

Earlier, officers from the La Romaine police post were on patrol along Hector Street in La Romaine and saw a man wanted for robberies and shootings in the area.

The man, 26, from Hector Street, turned and walked quickly towards his premises on seeing the officers. When the officers called out to him, he threw a bag into an open lawn area.

The officers searched the bag and found a revolver with two rounds of .38mm ammunition as well as 156 grammes of marijuana.

He was arrested and taken to San Fernando Police Station.

In another incident, police saw a 28-year-old man also from Hector Street about to enter the yard of a house. He was stopped by police and searched. Officers found a Beretta .380 pistol with a magazine containing one round of .380mm ammunition. The man was arrested. All three are facing charges of unlawful possession of arms and ammunition.