Shai Hope: Windies ready to go in final ODI vs England

West Indies’ Shamar Joseph celebrates with teammates the dismissal of England’s Jordan Cox during the second ODI at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, on November 2. AP Photo - Ricardo Mazalan

IT will be all to play for when the third and final CG United One-Day International between West Indies and England bowls off at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on November 6 at 2 pm.

The three-match series is squared 1-1.

In the first ODI, West Indies won a low-scoring match by eight wickets on the Duckworth-Lewis method on October 31.

In the second ODI on November 2, an unbeaten knock of 124 by captain Liam Livingstone guided England to a five-wicket victory to tie up the series. The first two matches were played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

“The biggest game of the series...it is a great occasion for us,” Windies captain Shai Hope told Cricket West Indies media and local media in Barbados on November 5 ahead of the final ODI. “We understand that we got a lot in front of us and we understand we have to play good cricket to get over this England team.”

Hope likes the direction the West Indies team is trending. “We are always mentally ready, but I would say over the recent months we have been playing some good cricket. We’ve had our ups and downs, but I can definitely see some improvement in different stages of the game. I think for us we got to ensure we always have that positive mindset regardless what we do in the field, believe in our skills and understand we are doing everything on the outside to ensure we have all the capable assets to go out there and perform for West Indies.

“The feeling is always is good, the guys are raring and ready to go. We understand what is at stake and (it is) a series decider, so it is final for us tomorrow (November 6).”

Hope scored a century in the second ODI, his 17th hundred in the format. He is now tied for third with legend Desmond Haynes on the list of the most centuries by West Indians in the format. Other legends Chris Gayle (25) and Brian Lara (19) are first and second.

Asked about the achievement, Hope said he prefers to focus on the team. “It was not something I thought about at all (when I made my debut). I said I just want to win games...I am more focused on the wins rather than centuries.”