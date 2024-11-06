Kidnapped businessman released

A picture of the business belonging to kidnap victim Suvesh Ramnarine. - Photo by Gregory Mc Burnie

POLICE have confirmed that Warrenville businessman Suvesh Ramnarine, who was kidnapped last month, has been released and is safe.

While details remain scarce, authorities confirmed that he was freed before dawn on November 6 and taken for a medical check-up.

Ramnarine,33, was kidnapped on October 12 around 7.10 pm while liming at Rob's Bar on the Southern Main Road in Cunupia.

Five men dressed in tactical police uniforms pulled up in front of the bar in a black Hyundai Tucson with blue flashing lights on the dashboard. The word "POLICE" "was on the back of their uniforms.

CCTV footage captured the men getting out of the SUV with guns and walking into the bar. They forcibly took Ramnarine and shoved him into the Tucson, which then sped off.

The others drove away in Ramnarine's black Toyota Prado, heading in different directions.

Later, family members received a ransom demand of $3 million for his safe return. It is unclear whether any money was paid.

The Central Division police have been working with several units, including the Anti-Kidnapping and Special Investigations Units.

Investigations are ongoing, but police have not disclosed any additional information.