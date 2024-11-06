Keacy

FILE PHOTO: Keacy Carty - AFP PHOTO

CENTURIES from Keacy Carty and Brandon King led West Indies to an eight-wicket win over England on November 6 in the third CG United One-Day match and a 2-1 victory in the series.

It was all to play for in the final match of the series at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

West Indies were out the blocks quickly, reducing England to 24/4 in the tenth over. Middle and lower order fight guided England to 263/8 in 50 overs.

Opener Phil Salt cracked 74 and got valuable support from Dan Mousley (57), Sam Curran (40) and an entertaining 38 not out off 17 balls from Jofra Archer.

Windies pacer Matthew Forde, named player of the series, picked up 3/35 in ten overs. The pair of Romario Shepherd (2/33) and Alzarri Joseph (2/45) snatched two wickets apiece.

After losing Evin Lewis for 19, opener King and Carty put on 209 runs for the second wicket to put West Indies within striking distance of the win. King fell for 102 off 117 deliveries (13 fours, one six) with the score on 251, but captain Shai Hope joined Carty to steer West Indies to the target.

Carty ended on 128 not out off 114 balls (15 fours, two sixes) and Hope was five not out as West Indies closed on 267/2 in 43 overs.

The teams will now play each other in a five-match T20 series, starting on November 9 in Barbados.

Summarised scores:

ENGLAND 263/8 (50 overs) (Phil Salt 74, Dan Mousley 57; Matthew Forde 3/35, Romario Shepherd 2/33, Alzarri Joseph 2/45) vs WEST INDIES 267/2 (43 overs) (Keacy Carty 128 not out, Brandon King 102). West Indies won by eight wickets.