Green Screen wants people to connect

Lou Lyons and Muhammad Muwakil of Freetown Collective -

Now in its 14th year, the Green Screen Environmental Film Festival is hosting the annual festival inspired by the theme Connect.

Connect is a deep dive into the intricate and vital relationships that bind people to the planet and each other in the communities, a media release said.

Art and activism meet in the space, as from documentaries to short films to panel discussions, the festival is dedicated to connecting communities, and raising awareness about pressing environmental issues through the power of cinema, the release said.

Through film, the theme emphasises the importance of understanding and nurturing the connections between humans, nature, and the environment. With a diverse lineup of thought-provoking presentations, the festival aims to inspire audiences to grapple with their roles in the global ecosystem and take necessary action towards a more sustainable future, the release said.

From November 12-20, Green Screen will host a series of workshops, events film screenings and panel discussions, both in person and virtual. On November 12, at 6.30 pm, the public can virtually join the festival launch, alongside the premieres of the finalists of the Very Short Shorts Competition.

>

Examining the relationship of community power and mobilisation, Green Screen will host a gayap toolkit workshop in collaboration with the Fondes Amandes Community Reforestation Programme (FARCP) on November 13, from 9 am-12 pm.

For those who are feeling the deep wave of uncertainty surrounding the collective futures, the festival will host an interactive discussion on the impact of the climate crisis on mental health in communities, the release said.

The finale of the Very Short Shorts Competition will be celebrated with an awards ceremony on November 14 at 6.30 pm at Queen's Hall, St Ann's. Freetown Collective will present an acoustic musical performance to launch its 2025 Carnival experience – Welcome to Freetown.

The 2024 presentation of Green Screen is possible through the support of lead sponsor the National Gas Company (NGC), supporting sponsor Republic Bank Ltd, the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) and partners Freetown Collective and the Canadian High Commission.