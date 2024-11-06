Celebrity endorsements and starpower in 2024 US election campaigns

Oprah Winfrey, left, walks with Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris during a campaign rally outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art, on November 4, in Philadelphia. - AP PHOTO

CELEBRITIES undoubtedly impact how many of their fans think and the decisions they make. It has been no different when it comes to the 2024 US presidential election race, which has seen a slew of popular figures showing support for both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

To some, celebrity endorsements are meaningless. But to others, it can give a candidate some advantage for the election.

Trump

When it comes to Trump, actors, athletes and public figures alike have openly supported him, with some even speaking at rallies.

For instance, former professional wrestler Hulk Hogan spoke at a Trump rally in New York City, as well as the Republican National Convention. It was there he used one of his classic tropes of ripping off his jersey – but this time, it was to reveal another jersey which promoted Trump.

US model Amber Rose, as well as musicians Ted Nugent and Kid Rock also spoke at the convention. Rose got some flack from the public after this as clips of her calling Trump a 'f-----g idiot" in 2016 resurfaced.

Reggaeton singer Nicky Jam spoke at a Trump rally in Las Vegas in September, sporting a Make America Great Again (MAGA) hat and fully endorsing the candidate. However, after a comedian at another Trump Rally called Puerto Rico, where the singer is from, “a floating island of garbage,” he "unendorsed" Trump and threw his support behind Harris instead.

Prior to that, Nicky Jam too has his personal share of "election rejection" as the Mexican pop-rock band Maná removed its 2016 song with him, De pies a cabeza, from online platforms after he endorsed Trump.

In an Instagram post the group said, “Maná does not work with racists. For the last 30 years Maná has supported and defended the rights of Latinos in the world. There is no business or promotion that is worth more than the dignity of our people.”

Outgoing US president and former 2024 election candidate Joe Biden later said the only "garbage" he saw was those who supported Trump. And piggybacking off this, Trump drove around in a garbage truck to campaign in Wisconsin.

Biden later clarified he was referring to the comedian who made the remarks.

Tech billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been a strong and vocal Trump supporter. His latest stunt included giving away US$1 million to registered voters in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin and North Carolina.

Dr Phil also spoke and showed support for Trump at a rally.

Other celebrity supporters of Trump include rappers Ye (formerly Kanye West) and Kodak Black, astronaut Buzz Aldrin, football player Harrison Buckter, boxer Jake Paul, actors Mel Gibson, Russell Brand, Kelsey Grammer, Zachary Levi and Drea de Matteo, chef Paula Deen, among others.

In recent years, some have taken issue with Trump using their music without permission.

For instance, in 2020, he used Guyanese singer Eddy Grant’s song Electric Avenue in a campaign video. And in September 2024, Trump was found liable in court to pay damages to Grant for the unauthorised use.

Also in 2024, Beyonce, Celine Dion, and the Foo Fighters and others also chastised Trump for using their music.

Dating as far back as 2016, other artistes including Adele, Earth Wind and Fire, Guns N’ Roses, Linkin Park, Pharrell and Rihanna had similar issues.

Star-studded cast for Harris

When it comes to Harris, she has seen a star-studded supporter cast including musicians Beyonce, Eminem, Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Kelly Rowland, Usher, Bad Bunny, Cardi B, Stevie Wonder, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Bon Jovi and Kerry Washington.

She has also received support from athletes like LeBron James and actors like Jennifer Lopez, Whoopi Goldberg, Samuel L Jackson, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Robert Downey Jr, Julia Louis-Dreyfus Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mark Hamill, George Clooney, Tiffany Haddish and Leonardo Di Caprio.

Oprah Winfrey, former US president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, and former US president Jimmy Carter also support her.

These celebrities have openly shown this support in interviews or posts on social media platforms.

Beyonce, one of the most influential celebrities in the US, spoke at a Harris rally in Texas.

She said she was not there as a celebrity but as a mother, as she showed support for Harris’ abortion proposals.

“A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in, a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we’re not divided,” she said.

As for Obama, who was US president from 2009-2017, he told the US public that Harris would “have their back every single day.”

He also made a plea to young black men, saying, “I’ve noticed this, especially with some men, they think that Trump's behaviour is a sign of strength. I am here to tell you that is not what real strength is.”

US artiste Will.i.am also made a song called Yes She Can in support of Harris. The acoustic track includes lyrics like, "Mama, what's wrong in America?" and "We all immigrants, different characters."

He then urges the public to vote and especially women to "vote for their rights and don't let them take away your rights.

"We about to have a woman president. Haters gonna say that we can't, but the word America says I can."

However, Some have questioned whether Harris is relying too much on starpower to garner votes.