Tobago Tourism Agency hails Condor's return for winter

A Condor aircraft. -

THE Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd (TTAL) has announced its continued partnership with German airline Condor, with the return of flights between Germany and Tobago for the 2024/2025 winter season.

From November 5, 2024 to April 21, 2025, Condor will be operating a weekly flight on Tuesdays from Frankfurt Airport in Germany to the ANR Robinson International Airport in Tobago, via Barbados.

TTAL director of marketing and communications Jason Antoine said, "Our unique, historical relationship with the German diaspora, combined with Condor's continued commitment to working alongside the destination, have produced a solid foundation which supports our mandate to attract more visitors to the island…not just from Germany, but from the Austrian and Swiss markets as well.

"The return of this flight will significantly enhance Tobago’s connectivity for the coming months and we look forward to a successful season.”

For more information on Condor flights and other connectivity options to Tobago, visit www.tobagobeyond.com.

