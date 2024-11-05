'Spanish' charged with La Horquetta taxi driver's murder

KILLED: Roger Bailey -

A 26-year-old Piarco man has appeared before a master of the High Court charged with the murder of taxi driver Roger Bailey.

Bailey, a former soldier, was shot dead during a robbery while plying his car for hire in La Horquetta on October 27.

Police said he picked up a man at Fantastic Grocery, La Horquetta who asked to be taken to Tulip Lane.

Bailey dropped off two other passengers and as he arrived at the man’s destination, the man took out a gun and announced a hold-up.

The man took Bailey’s cash and shot him in the neck before snatching a handbag from the remaining passenger and running off.

>

Northern Division Task Force officers arrested a suspect hours after the incident.

Edwin "Spanish" Martinez was charged with the offences on November 3, by PC Lopez of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region II) on advice from Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC.

Martinez appeared before master Shabiki Cazabon in High Court North 'A', on November 4, where he also faced charges of possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition and robbery with aggravation.

A sufficiency hearing was set for November 20, 2025.

Investigations were supervised by ASP Victor, W/Insp Sylvester, Insp Simon and Insp Mungroo, also from HBI Region Two.