"Playwrights to read Dreaming"

Playwrights Workshop Trinbago (PWT) Monthly Readers Theatre Series (MRTS) features the reading of two episodes of a five-episode screenplay, Dreaming by Marvin L Ishmael, for the November instalment.

The series will continue online via Zoom meeting only on November 6 at 7 pm.

Each episode of Dreaming is a half-hour, fast-paced comedy featuring characters that make people laugh until the tears start, a media release said.

Blending the stand-up style of Seinfeld with the sketch format of In Living Color, Dreaming begins with three characters from the Caribbean who make Toronto their home and are trying to fulfil the North American dream.

Trini, the stand-up comedy host, is left a bar in his uncle’s will. The bar was once a proud establishment, but is on the verge of being shut down due to unpaid bills. Trini sees the bar as the perfect opportunity of fulfilling his comedic potential and becoming a cultural ambassador of the Caribbean, the release said.

Marvin L Ishmael is an award-winning playwright, director and actor. He has an MFA from York University and a BFA from Ryerson University. He is the artistic director of the National Theatre Arts Company of TT, a lecturer at UTT’s Academy for the Performing Arts (APA) and was an assistant professor at the APA from 2014-2021. The 2024 artistic director of the New Play Foundation, he also recently completed directing and acting in Horace Wilson’s No Boundaries 2024 film.

While in Canada he was artistic director of Toronto’s We Are One Theatre Productions which was the first Canadian company of colour to be invited to perform at the Du Maurier World Stage Festival, the release said. He guest-starred in numerous television shows in Canada and the US; has written over 16 plays – produced across North America and the Caribbean; appeared on Broadway in Bombay Dreams; and directed numerous plays for theatres, community groups and universities, the release said.

PWT invites actors, playwrights, directors, producers and the public to join in on Zoom to listen to the cold reading and take part in the discussion to assist the playwright with the further development of the script.

https://us05web.zoom.us/j/82388022072

Meeting ID: 823 8802 2072

The PWT reads new stage, screen, and radio plays on the first Wednesday of every month.

For more info or to submit a script for reading in the MRTS: e-mail playwrightsworkshoptt@gmail.com; call/text/WhatsApp (868) 351-6293; find PWT on Facebook and Instagram @playwrightsworkshoptt.