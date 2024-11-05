No medals for Trinidad and Tobago at Caribbean Road Cycling Champs

FILE PHOTO: Akil Campbell. -

Trinidad and Tobago's four-man cycling team were unable to finish among the medals at this year’s Caribbean Elite Road Championships, which concluded in Guyana on November 3.

The best performance came from Liam Trepte, who finished fourth in the senior men's open Under-23 individual time trial. He clocked 46 minutes and 58.88 seconds (46:58.88).

Winning gold was Puerto Rican Christopher Morales (43:16.59), with Bermudan Nicholas Narraway (43:18.52) and Martinique’s Mathis Risal (45:11.94) pedalling to silver and bronze respectively.

Trepte was fifth in the Under-23 men’s road race, with Cuban Randol Rodriguez claiming top honours. Belize’s Derrick Chavarria came in second while Cuban Amed Olivia completed the top three finishers.

In the elite men's road race, Akil Campbell placed ninth and compatriot Enrique De Comarmond 15th. Belizean Cory Williams (3:46.07) of Belize rode to gold, Dominican Republic’s Jesus Cespedes earned silver and Guyanese Briton John held on to bronze.

The four-man team was joined by Ashton Williams (manager/coach) and Jovian Gomez (mechanic).

This event was also a qualifier for Under-23 cyclists for the Youth Pam American Games 2025.