Hurricane Greaves blows Red Force away with third Super50 century

Red Force batsman Amir Jangoo on the attack against Leeward Islands in a Super50 Cup match on November 3 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. - CWI Media

A perfectly timed century by Leewards batsman Justin Greaves handed the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force their first loss in the CG United Super50 Cup on November 3 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba.

It was the third straight hundred for the 30 year old, after stroking 112 off 131 balls in a losing effort against Barbados on Friday. This time, however, Greaves batted a much higher clip, finishing unbeaten on 151 off 129 deliveries. His hurricane innings included 13 fours and was the backbone of the seven-wicket victory, achieved with 15 balls to spare.

Chasing a challenging 292 for victory, the Hurricanes had a positive start with Greaves and fellow opening batsman Mikyle Louis keeping pace with the asking rate with an opening stand of 124 runs.

Louis struck 57 off 67 balls (seven fours, one six), before he was stumped by TT skipper Joshua Da Silva off leg-spinner Yannic Cariah.

It was a much-needed breakthrough for the hosts, who were seeking their third straight win of the tournament.

However, it still did not solve their main dilemma: how to get rid or slow down Greaves. The right-handed batsman added 60 more runs alongside Chesney Hughes, before the latter was dismissed by left-arm spinner Khary Pierre for 33 (52 balls).

Greaves, who made his Test debut in Australia earlier this year, got to his century and quickly took over the game. He lost Karima gore bowled by Terrance Hinds for 19, but by that time he was in full flight and unstoppable.

Earlier, solid partnerships from TT’s top order guided them to 291/6.

After losing the toss, Red Force were sent in to bat and lost opener Kjorn Ottley (one) eight balls into the innings, bowled by fast bowler Oshane Thomas.

TT’s Amir Jangoo (96) joined opener Tion Webster (60) in the middle and the pair put on a commanding display with the bat. The duo constructed a smart 112-run partnership and carried the hosts to 113 before Webster was bowled by off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall.

Before his departure, Webster achieved his fifth List A half century which came off 79 balls, and included seven fours.

New batsman Jason Mohammed (79 not out) joined a purposeful Jangoo in the middle and continued where Webster left off.

Jangoo and Mohammed continued on in good stride as they also combined for a stellar 93-run stand, which carried TT to 206, before the former departed caught and bowled by Daniel Doram.

Jangoo was unlucky to miss out on his first List A century, but attained his highest List A score, achieved off 109 deliveries, comprising nine fours and one six.

Jyd Goolie entered and hit a quick-fire 20 runs from 16 balls before he was caught by Hughes off Kofi James. At 239/4 after 45.1 overs, Mohammed maintained his aggression while new batsman Terrance Hinds could only add eight.

Joshua James scored 16 from 14 and while Joshua Da Silva finished on one not out along Mohammed. The latter’s knock of 79 not out came from 72 balls and was made up of seven fours and two sixes.

Scores: Red Force 291/6 (50 overs) - Amir Jangoo 96, Jason Mohammed 79 not out, Tion Webster 60, Oshane Thomas 2/54 vs LEEWARD HURRICANES 292/3 (47.3 overs) Justin Greaves 151 not out, Mikyle Louis 57.