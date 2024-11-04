Human remains found near Flower Pot beach

- File photo

Human skeletal remains were discovered near Flower Pot Beach, Pointe-a-Pierre, on November 3.

Police said they received an anonymous report of the discovery around 2.10 pm.

Marabella and Mon Repos police found what appeared to be a human skull and other bones in a bushy area near the beach's car park. No clothing or other items were found with the remains.

District medical officer Dr Santlal viewed the remains and ordered them removed pending a post mortem at the Forensic Science Centre, St James.

Police are continuing enquiries.

