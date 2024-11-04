Felicity woman arrested for assaulting policewoman

A 36-year-old Felicity woman was arrested in the early hours of November 3 for assaulting a police officer.

Police said officers from the Chaguanas Police Station responded to a request for assistance from the Emergency Health Services at Walker Street, Felicity Chaguanas as they were trying to do their job.

When they arrived, the police encountered the woman, who they said was "behaving in a boisterous manner." The woman sergeant tried to speak to her about her behaviour, but the woman allegedly became annoyed and shoved the officer to the ground, injuring her.

The woman was detained and taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility along with the sergeant. Both were treated and discharged.

The officer has an injured right knee and left arm and a broken nail and tooth.

The woman was taken to the Chaguanas Police Station to be charged.