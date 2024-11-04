Central Division cops arrest drunk driver in Christmas anti-crime exercise

Central Division police officers conduct an anti-crime road exercise on November 4 in Couva. - Photo courtesy TTPS

POLICE arrested a 56-year-old man for drunk driving on the morning of November 4 in an anti-crime exercise in Couva, which marked the start of the Central Division's Christmas crime prevention plan.

Once charged, the suspect from Cemetery Street in Couva will face a magistrate.

The police also issued six fixed-penalty notices for various traffic offences and completed 37 stop-and-search forms.

The exercise, co-ordinated by Snr Supt Simon, acting Supt Glodon and ASP Ablacksingh, took place between 8.35 am and 11 am, mainly along the Southern Main.

This initiative was part of the police's strategic crime reduction plans.

It also included Insp Sylvan, Sgts Ali and Umaid and officers from the Central Division Task Force (Area South), Freeport Police Station, Couva charge room and municipal police.

Police said the initiative aims to foster community engagement between law enforcement and the public, including drivers and the business community.

They said feedback from the community has been positive, with many expressing appreciation for the increased police presence, saying, "Great job."

They look forward to seeing more officers on the streets, the police said.

The police also shared some holiday shopping safety tips, advising people to be cautious of those soliciting donations for fake charitable events.

The police also reminded everyone to be aware of their surroundings, to park in well-lit areas, ensure their vehicles are locked and avoid carrying large amounts of cash.