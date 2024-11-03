Yorke, not a magic bullet

In this May 2022 file photo, then A-league All Stars coach Dwight Yorke reacts during a friendly football match against FC Barcelona at the Accor Stadium in Sydney, Australia. Yorke has been appointed the coach of the Soca Warriors effective November 1. - AFP PHOTO

The TT Football Association (TTFA) made a bold strike to success by appointing former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke, one of the country's most talented and widely respected footballers.

There's no question that the coaching that Mr Yorke experienced during his career and the cumulative impact of his remarkable performances, which included captaining the TT football team for its first and only appearance at the World Cup in 2006, will count in upcoming preparations for the tournament in 2026.

The challenge is real and looming.

Hosts Canada, Mexico, and the US already took three slots in the qualification round for Concacaf after the 68th FIFA congress in June 2018.

It shouldn't have come as a surprise to the TTFA that it will compete against 31 other nations for one of the three remaining slots.

Four of those nations are likely non-starters, competing in a first-round competition for low-ranked teams and unlikely to advance to the more competitive second-round qualifiers.

TT has played two second-round matches, winning one and drawing one with a goal difference of six while amassing four points to advance to the more fiercely competitive third round.

The Soca Warriors, playing in Group B, will meet St Kitts and Nevis in a match on June 6, 2025, with a final decider against Costa Rica on June 10.

That final third-round match is the one that the new coach must prepare his team for.

TT drew 2-2 to Grenada in our qualifying match, but Costa Rica decisively beat the Spice Boys three-nil.

The TTFA may have high hopes in placing a former star striker in this critical leadership position, but it must also ensure that his staff complements his skills while supporting him in areas where he will need help.

When Mr Yorke served as coach of Australia's Macarthur FC and as assistant coach at Sunderland, he would have benefited from the support of key professionals whose input would refine his coaching efforts.

Former national footballer Brent Sancho summed up the situation simply. "These things just don't happen by bringing in a coach; it needs financial outlay," he said.

Mr Yorke will start from a strong position, with an unassailable reputation on the field and unquestionable personal skills in the game.

But he must, in short order, stamp his approach and authority on the new team.

Of the challenges he faces, Real Madrid coach and former international footballer Zinedine Zidane noted that a third of a team follows out of loyalty, duty, and respect for hierarchy. Another third will follow if you bring something to their game and convince them of your value. The final third, he noted wryly, "will always complicate your life."