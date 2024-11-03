Flow gives back during Health and Wellness Month

Flow vice president and general manager Simone Martin-Sulgan, right, presents one of the many hampers donated by staff to Gillian Baksh, secretary, Trinidad and Tobago Palliative Care Society. - Photos courtesy Flow

FLOW and its employees went all out in support of Health and Wellness month in October, it said in a release.

Among its activities was donating hundreds of items to cancer patients at the Caura Palliative Care Unit.

In the October 31 news release, Flow said the items were presented by Simone Martin-Sulgan, its vice president and general manager to Gillian Baksh, secretary of the TT Palliative Care Society, on October 30.

It added, "This presentation was the culmination of a month of activities for Flow employees for what was Health and Wellness Month of October for the team.

Martin-Sulgan said, “Each Friday during the month of October, members of staff participated in our 'Pink Fridays' where they dropped off an item for a care package for a patient at the Caura Palliative Care Unit, playing a crucial role in giving back to the community we serve."

Flow employee Tinesha Monsegue said “it gives me joy to see others happy.”

The release said the employees started off the month on October 5, when 93 of them came out in support of the Scotiabank Women Against Breast Cancer (SWABC) 5K.

“This marked the start of a month-long awareness campaign for us, to raise the profile of and build awareness of breast cancer,” Martin-Sulgan said.

Among the activities hosted during the month were a health and wellness session with Jamieson; primary health checks with health care professionals of the North Central Regional Health Authority; a clean eating workshop with Kelli Ann Thomas, Flow employee and certified nutritionist; and dental and vision screenings with Iconic Dentistry and Aesthetics and Optometrists Today.