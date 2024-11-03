Enterprise man gunned down

Police are investigating the shooting and killing of an Enterprise labourer early Sunday morning.

The victim was identified as Robby Latchmansingh, 26, of John Street, Enterprise.

Police said Central Division Task Force officers were on patrol when around 1.15 am they received a report that a silver Nissan Tiida was seen with bullet holes at the corner of Rodney Road and Crown Trace, Enterprise.

They arrived about 20 minutes later and found the vehicle with bullet holes in the windshield and both rear doors.

Unable to open the doors, the officers used a stone to smash the front passenger window. After gaining access, they found Latchmansingh lying motionless with apparent gunshot wounds.

The district medical officer visited the scene and pronounced him dead before ordering the body removed pending an autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre, St James.

Crime Scene Investigators attached to the Homicide Bureau of Investigation Region Three recovered 16 spent nine-millimetre rounds, 18 spent 5.56 rounds and one pistol magazine with 14 live nine-millimetre rounds.

Police do not yet have a motive for the killing.