Dancing for Aunty Jenine: El Socorro dance group honours founder

Dynamic Dance Fusion dancers on stage at a Divali function on October 27 - Photo by Gregory Mc Burnie

WEARING crimson and saffron saris, accentuated with flowing iridescent orhnis (a traditional Indian headscarf), Dynamic Dance Fusion, an all-girl group of young, graceful dancers, captivated the audience at El Socorro South Community during its annual Divali celebrations.

The event took place on October 27 at Chanka Trace and Parray Street. Guests at the well-attended celebration also dressed in elaborate and colourful traditional Indian wear. The mini concert was packed with entertainment that showcased a variety of acts.

Dynamic Fusion, however, struck a touching chord with their performance dedicated to their beloved dance instructor and group founder, Jenine Ramsepaul-Sahadeo, 41, fondly referred to as "Aunty Jenine" by the girls, who range in ages seven to 12.

In June, a four-month pregnant Ramsepaul-Sahadeo suffered an aneurysm, undergoing emergency brain surgery, after which she spent several weeks in a coma. Now navigating life in a wheelchair as she undergoes physical therapy, she says she is thankful for life, hopeful for a full recovery and praying for a safe delivery.

The seven dancing stars wowed the audience with moves that told a story of love and hope, and the spirit of light overcoming darkness. As the girls moved across the stage, one audience member was seen fighting back tears as she watched the girls twirling gracefully, at times their dance shifting to swift movements, accompanied by intricate hand gestures.

Speaking with Newsday Kids after the performance, one dancer said they mastered the piece in three weeks during one-hour weekly sessions together. Slightly out of breath, hands on her hips, she explained despite several challenges—including competing extracurricular schedules, the loss of their usual rehearsal venue and, importantly, no dance instructor—they remained undaunted because they were fuelled by their love of the art form and knowing it was for Aunty Jenine.

The dancer said they did personal practice sessions at home, which were recorded and sent into a group chat where they received feedback via voice notes. Dance member Divya Marajh, 12, stepped in and conducted the rehearsals. Divya, along with her aunt Asha Marajh, a dancer herself, helped choreograph the routine.

Divya said, “I never would have expected to have to create my own dance, let alone teach it. But I got a text from Aunty Jenine saying she wanted us to dance and asked if I could teach the girls. I said yes. I didn't know how, but all I knew was that I would make Aunty Jenine proud.”

For Ramsepaul-Sahadeo, the performance held special meaning beyond its dedication. It was the first time she saw the girls' routine after her surgery and it made the experience even sweeter to see her daughter perform. She said she attended the event mainly to watch the girls and said they did not disappoint.

Sisters Saadhya Ali, 12, and Samara, nine, shared although it was their first choreography without the guidance of Ramsepaul-Sahadeo, they felt joyful knowing she was there to see them.

Following their final bow, the beaming group flocked around Ramsepaul-Sahadeo, showering her with hugs. Overcome with emotion, her voice cracking, she said, “I am so very proud of my girls. They looked so beautiful on stage.”

She praised Divya, whom she called “a natural leader,” for taking up the mantle and helping the younger dancers.

Jenine encouraged the girls to pursue their dancing ambitions. The baby in the fold, Karissa Kalliecharan, seven, has answered that call, telling Newsday, “I want to be a dancer when I grow up”.

Nine-year-old Aria Mohammed said, “I have loved dancing for as long as I remember. I would like to learn more skills and keep dancing as it makes me very happy”.

Eight-year-old member Caitlyn Lopez-McBurnie said while she too wants to continue dancing, she hopes one day to see Aunty Jenine dancing alongside them again.

“I hope this dance spurs her full recovery, just as she inspires us. She told me right after we performed, ‘Don’t stop dancing.’ It brought me to tears. I committed then and there to keep dancing.”