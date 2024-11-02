Yorke to lead Soca Warriors as TTFA eyes 2026 World Cup

Dwight Yorke’s appointment as head coach of TT’s senior men’s football team is gaining traction among current and former players who all believe the former Manchester United striker has what it takes to help the Soca Warriors qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Yorke’s appointment was confirmed on November 1 via a TT Football Association (TTFA) statement, which hailed his addition to the team as a “new chapter for TT football.”

His primary focus, TTFA said, is on the nation’s upcoming World Cup qualification campaign, which resumes on June 6, 2025, against St Kitts and Nevis.

The expanded World Cup will feature 48 teams, with co-hosts USA, Mexico and Canada automatically qualifying. Concacaf teams will vie for three direct berths and two inter-continental playoff spots.

“Dwight’s experience, leadership, and commitment to the red, white and black are exactly what we need to inspire our players and our nation,” said TTFA president Kieron Edwards.

Yorke’s appointment comes three months after former head coach Angus Eve was sacked after almost three years in charge. The TTFA said Eve was removed because it wanted a “different pathway” to FIFA World Cup qualification. Derek King served as caretaker coach during this period.

Yorke’s tenure as head coach begins immediately, with plans to energise the team’s training and development in preparation for the rigours of international competition.

In an immediate reaction, Tobagonian Yorke said, “I am proud and privileged to receive the honour of leading the TT national team. The opportunity to work with this talented, close-knit group of players is something I look forward to.

“Having helped TT to the semi-finals of the Concacaf Gold Cup in 2000, captained the side at the 2006 World Cup, and been assistant manager, my love and commitment to my national team is well documented.”

Yorke wants to build on Eve’s work and described the former coach as “a good friend and former team-mate”, whom he played alongside for a number of years from youth level up to the senior team.

“I saw first-hand as a player how working together to achieve our targets brought joy and united our country. I see that same ambition and desire at all levels of the current set-up. As a player, I experienced some incredible moments in a TT shirt. With this squad, I hope they can continue as head coach,” added Yorke.

Yorke was captain of the TT’s 2006 World Cup squad during an illustrious playing career that saw him enjoy playing spells at Manchester United, Aston Villa, Birmingham City, Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers and Sydney FC.

He has served as head coach of Australian Premier Club Macarthur FC most recently and assistant coach at England’s Sunderland for a brief period in 2008/2009, as well as served as assistant coach of TT in 2009.

The terms of Yorke's contract were not revealed by the TTFA on November 1.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that Yorke was earning US$37,500 per month, plus bonuses, while in charge of the Macarthur FC.

According to online media outlet Wired868, Eve earned US$12,500 (TT$84,776) per month while at the national helm. Another former coach, Terry Fenwick, had a starting salary of US$20,000 per month.

More than a coach needed

On Yorke's re-entry into TT football, former TT standout player Brian Williams and Yorke’s 2006 World Cup teammate Brent Sancho welcomed him back to the national setup. Also chiming in on Yorke’s potential to succeed were current players Aubrey David (captain), Alvin Jones (midfielder) and Denzil Smith (goalkeeper).

Williams and Sancho agreed that the TTFA and corporate TT must ensure all other aspects of the team and its management are well taken care of to ensure a smooth transition for all stakeholders.

“Dwight’s success won’t hinge solely on his ability to coach,” Sancho said. “There is a financial capital related to qualifying for a World Cup, and if that cannot be met, you can bring who you want, it won’t work.

“We have to now put things around Dwight to help get TT to the World Cup. It needs corporate support desperately. These things just don’t happen by bringing in a coach, it needs financial outlay.

“You need the resources to be able to neutralise that. Responsibility cannot be placed on him alone as all things around him must work together as well.”

Sancho believes Yorke will bring fresh ideas and a different approach to the team.

Williams shared similar sentiments and remains optimistic Yorke is the right man for the job, despite not knowing who the other applicants were. He called Yorke’s addition “a pretty good move.”

“It’s impossible to say what will take place, but he’s a qualified coach and it’s only fitting to give him an opportunity to coach the senior team,” Williams said.

Williams reiterated the importance of all hands on deck from the TTFA and corporate TT if the nation is to get the best out of the new coach.

“It (success) cannot be solely dependent on Dwight alone, it must be a holistic approach. The TTFA is responsible for doing that job... Heavy financial support has to come there because we’re dealing with professionals.

“Players' match fees; preparation; camps and all that you would need; the types of games for development; the whole support will be very important. I think Dwight’s appointment will bring that traction and attention to TT to put some more money into the football. You’re seeing some nice budding talent but they need to be in the right environment and right hands,” Williams said.

Current Soca Warriors captain Aubrey David, who is based in Guatemala with his club Municipal, had a spirited response to Yorke’s inclusion in the squad and believes his international experience serves as a valued asset going forward.

“I’m excited about Dwight Yorke’s appointment as head coach of TT football. His experience and knowledge of the game would be a massive plus for us.

“He has played at the highest level and led our country to our first World Cup, so he surely knows what it takes to get us there again.

“I am very hopeful that his leadership will inspire a new era of success and development in TT football,” he said via WhatsApp.

Smith, who plied his trade with TT Premier Football League club AC Port of Spain for the 2023/2024 season, agreed that Yorke’s experience and knowledge would be embraced by the current squad.

“He’s a legend for TT football and is a world-renowned player. Dwight will bring new ideas and a different philosophy and I am eager to work with him in the upcoming matches,” Smith added.

TT’s last four results came under ex-caretaker coach King and saw TT lose to Honduras 4-0 (September 6) in the Concacaf Nations League, a goalless draw against French Guiana (September 10), a 2-2 result against Cuba (October 10) followed by a 3-1 victory over Cuba (October 14).