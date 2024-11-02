St Benedict's finish SSFL premiership unbeaten

St Benedict's College's Derrel Garcia, centre, tries to weave his way through the St Anthony's defence during the SSFL premiership match at the St Anthony's College Ground n Westmoorings. - Daniel Prentice/File photo

Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) premiership champions St Benedict’s College completed their 15-match season unbeaten after edging tenth-placed St Mary’s College 1-0 in their final match at Serpentine Road in St Clair on November 1.

A 32nd-minute strike from La Romaine Lions’ star striker Derrel Garcia was all it took to separate both teams as St Benedict’s capped off a flawless SSFL campaign, winning 13 and drawing two altogether.

However, the south school (41 pts) is still under investigation by the Ministry of Education over Garcia’s eligibility as a player for the 2024 season.

Last year’s winners Fatima College (35 pts) confirmed their second place spot on the 16-team table as they whipped eighth-placed Malick Secondary (20 pts) 4-1 at home at Fatima grounds.

David Hosepdales sent them ahead in the 15th minute and Caden Trestrail put them further ahead early into the second half (47th). Josiah Gobin made it 3-0 for the hosts in the 68th before Malick’s Ronaldinho Richards pulled one back in the 75th minute.

For good measure, Fatima’s Liam Gooding affirmed the victory by scoring their fourth in the 94th minute to seal a precious three points.

Third-placed Presentation College San Fernando (35 pts) emerged victors in the anticipated south derby against crosstown rivals and sixth-placed Naparima College (22 pts) as they clawed from behind to seal a 2-1 win at Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella.

Fourth-ranked St Anthony’s College (27 pts) slipped up on the final day as ninth-placed San Juan North (19 pts) rallied to a 4-3 win at the college grounds in Westmoorings.

Fifth-placed Arima North (24 pts) were handed their second defeat of the season when they lost 3-2 against 14th-placed Speyside (12 pts) at Arima Velodrome. Speyside still have two games in hand to fight for survival.

QRC, in seventh (21 pts), drew 2-2 against 12th-ranked St Augustine (15 pts) at the latter’s school grounds while 11th-placed Signal Hill (15 pts) sent relegated East Mucurapo (nine pts) a premiership parting gift with a 2-0 victory in Tobago.

Trinity East (13 pts), who finished just above the relegation zone in 13th, also sent cellar-placed Miracle Ministries (seven pts) back to the championship division with a 2-0 victory at Edinburgh 500 Grounds in Chaguanas.