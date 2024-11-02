Morne Diablo man, 22, gunned down outside Claxton Bay bar

Police at a crime scene.

A 22-year-old Morne Diablo man was gunned down outside a Claxton Bay bar on the night of November 1.

Police said officers responded to a report of a shooting at Side Bar on the Southern Main Road, Claxton Bay shortly after 10 pm on November 1, and found Donte Fortune with several gunshot injuries inside the bar.

A witness told police he heard several loud explosions around 10 pm and saw Fortune run inside the bar and into a room on the western side of the building and collapse.

The district medical officer was summoned and after viewing the body declared Fortune dead. An autopsy was ordered at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

Crime scene investigators recovered two spent nine-millimetre shells and one live round at the scene.

Detectives from Homicide Bureau Region Three are continuing enquiries.