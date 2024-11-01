Man held over kidnap of St Helena woman, baby

Central Division police have detained a man in connection with the alleged kidnapping of a woman and her baby on the night of October 31.

Both mother and her 18-month-old baby were safe, the police confirmed on November 1.

Owing to the sensitivity of the case, the police did not want to divulge details.

The victim was at the home of relatives, where the man took them against their will.

The incident is said to have stemmed from a domestic dispute in St Helena.

The two, together with the suspect, were found in a house in the Caroni district around 9 pm on October 31.

Cunupia and Caroni police are investigating.

If you or someone you love is experiencing abuse, please call the Domestic Violence Hotline at 800- SAVE (7283), the Coalition Against Domestic Violence (CADV) at 624- 0204 or 324- 8606 or the police’s Gender-based Violence Unit at 555, 999 or 911.