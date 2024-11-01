‘Golden Jaguars’ part ways with coach Shabazz

Guyana senior men’s football team head coach Jamaal Shabazz. -

GEORGETOWN, Guyana: The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has ended the contract of Jaguars’ head coach Jamal Shabazz following a string of poor performances by the national side.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the GFF said a decision had been taken to part ways with Shabazz and thanked the Trinidadian for his contribution to the team’s development over the years.

“The Guyana Football Federation wishes to announce that it has ended its contractual engagement with Mr Jamaal Shabazz, Head Coach of the Guyana Golden Jaguars, the national senior men’s football team,” the statement read.

“Under Coach Shabazz’s leadership, the Golden Jaguars reached significant milestones that will resonate for years to come.

“His tenure saw the team earning promotion from League B to League A in the Concacaf Nations League, among other achievements that have elevated Guyana’s football reputation regionally and internationally.

“The GFF extends heartfelt gratitude to Coach Shabazz for his dedication, professionalism, and tireless commitment to advancing Guyana’s football. His work has not only strengthened the national team but has also inspired countless young players and fans across the country,” it further added.

The GFF said “we are actively seeking new leadership to guide the Golden Jaguars towards achieving our established goals in the next phase of the programme.”

In September 2021, Shabazz returned to lead the Golden Jaguars for an unprecedented fourth time after previously serving as head coach from 2005 to 2009, 2011 to 2012 and 2015 to 2016.

He, however, endured a disappointing campaign in this year’s Concacaf Nations League that saw Guyana failing to win a single League A match, which led to them being demoted to League B.

