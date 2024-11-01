Bishop’s High cop three Tobago schools’ netball titles

A Bishop's High player jumps to defend against Signal Hill Secondary in the under-13 final of the Tobago Secondary Schools Netball League at Shaw Park, October 30. - Photo courtesy Visual Styles

BISHOP'S High School won three of four available titles when action climaxed at the 2024 Tobago Netball Secondary Schools League at Shaw Park Complex in Scarborough on October 30.

In the girls’ division, Bishop’s powered to two titles – 15 and under and Under-20. Against Scarborough Secondary in the former final, Bishop’s romped to a comfortable 27-5 victory to lift the crown.

In the latter division, Bishop’s also dominated and faced some resistance from Signal Hill Secondary. However, Bishop’s showed class on the court and rallied to a stern 41-24 triumph.

Bishop’s almost made a clean sweep of titles in the girls’ category but Signal Hill had other plans in the 13 and under. In the final, Signal Hill pipped Bishop’s 8-7 to cop the trophy.

And in the boys’ open, Bishop’s were crowned champions after topping all rivals after the league format concluded.

The most valuable players adjudged for each category were Naalainee Thomas (Signal Hill/13 and under), Khemyah Anderson (Bishop’s/15 and under), Keiko Roy (Bishop’s/U20) and Solomon Okali (Bishop’s/boys).

The competition was held by the Tobago House of Assembly’s division of education, research and technology sport in education unit.