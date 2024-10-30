Moonilal slams government over outcome of Junior Sammy lawsuit vs EMBD

Dr Roodal Moonilal -

FORMER Housing Minister Dr Roodal Moonilal has waded into the government over its defeat in the Privy Council on October 29, in a case involving the Estate Management Business Development Company Ltd and contractor Junior Sammy over a multi-million dollar lawsuit.

Moonilal is also involved in a multi-million dollar case with the EMBD.

In a statement, he said, “The Privy Council ruled today (October 29), in its Michaelmas term, in favour of local contractor Junior Sammy Contractors Ltd (JSCL) in a matter where the latter sued the company for outstanding monies on a contract awarded and executed fully during my term as Minister of Housing by the EMBD in 2015.”

He said taxpayers paid millions for the “rum shop argument” advanced by the EMBD against Sammy.

“When we were in office we ensured that decisions were properly and legally taken, institutions were robust and oversight was compulsory.

“Decisions were taken on the basis of independent assessments and recommendations.”

He said for JSCL to get summary judgment in the High Court, it meant the EMBD’s defence was “so weak.”

“Today, five law lords of the Privy Council ruled, with no dissenting judgment, that the EMBDC claim of fraud was ‘fanciful and speculative.’

“We have said that this was politically motivated and the most expensive witch hunt in history. And they did not catch a witch.”

He added, “The millions in legal fees could have provided food cards for the hungry, medicines to the poor at run down hospitals, jobs for our desperate youth and help for small businesses.”

“Equally alarming is that all legal and professional fees are paid in foreign currency. We have a forex crisis today, in part, because all the forex has been used to pay lawyers in Miami and London.

“This feeding frenzy must stop. This is tantamount to misbehaviour in public office…

“So today, the taxpayer has to pay the contractor for all works properly done…plus interest on outstanding payments carrying over for seven years. While they were doing this, the Caroni Savannah Estate overrun with bush and a dumping ground for garbage.

“The former Caroni workers cannot receive a square foot of land in nine years because of the vindictiveness of the PNM.”

Moonilal also said the Privy Council ruling meant that ten judges ruled the EMBD had no case where he referenced the company’s cartel claim against him and several other contractors.