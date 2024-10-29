Win seats, then join with UNC

THE EDITOR: Gary Griffith has indicated that talks are ongoing among HOPE, NTA and COP as it pertains to the next general election. It is a pity that PEP is not included in this since HOPE and COP are two dead horses.

These talks can only promote policies but as an entity cannot win anything. HOPE, NTA and COP need to fight the seats in the east/west corridor where the PNM gets 10,000 votes in each seat when there are 25,000 registered voters. Win two of those seats and then come to the table.

Any alliance which does not include the UNC is best served by winning two or more and then having discussions with the UNC (PNM goes alone).

Get the support needed in the east/west corridor to win. Do not form an alliance with the UNC and then decide that you can work best from the inside by contesting on a UNC ticket or in a UNC safe seat. Get the 200,000 who sit on the fence to come out and vote for you.

Do the research and pinpoint the seats which you can make the most inroads. There are thousands who will support something like this, but only when this entity can fork out two PNM seats can an alliance with the UNC make sense.

