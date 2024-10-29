Sando man arrested for assaulting officer

Police at a crime scene. - File photo

A San Fernando man added to the list of charges he was arrested for, after he allegedly assaulted a police officer while being taken into custody on October 27.

Police said officers were on patrol along the South Trunk Road, La Romaine, around 1.10 am, and visited the Rig compound.

On arrival, they attempted to arrest a 35-year-old San Fernando man for disorderly behaviour, obscene language and resisting arrest. However, while being taken into custody, he allegedly assaulted the officer, injuring the constable's right arm and left leg.

The officer sought treatment while the man was subdued and taken to the Marabella Police Station where he was charged.