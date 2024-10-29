Princes Town man chopped outside neighbour's home

The San Fernando General Hospital. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

A Princes Town man was hospitalised over the weekend after he was chopped several times by masked attackers while outside a neighbour's house.

Police said the 29-year-old air-condition technician of Lothian's Branch Road, Princes Town was liming near a neighbour's home shortly before midnight on October 27 when he was attacked by three masked men in dark clothing.

Police said the men chopped him several times with cutlasses before running away. The victim was taken to the Princes Town District Health Facility before being transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital.

Doctors at the health centre told police the victim had two lacerations on his right arm with bone exposed and lacerations to his left hand, face, head and abdomen. Police are continuing investigations.