Point Fortin teen hospitalised after being shot

A 16-year-old Point Fortin boy was hospitalised after being shot by two assailants on October 28.

Police said investigators interviewed the victim, who lives at Food Crop Road, Chatham, at the Point Fortin Hospital. He told officers he was walking inside Sunset Beach Road around 6.30 pm when two armed men came out from the side of a house about 100 metres in the road.

He said the men, who covered their faces with t-shirts, opened fire at him before running away. The teen said he began feeling a burning sensation to both his feet. He was taken to the hospital.

Police are continuing investigations.