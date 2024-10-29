Parents fight outside Cedros school, minister laments 'tragic' example

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly - File photo

The Minister of Education Nyan Gadsby-Dolly says a video circulating on WhatsApp which shows two parents engaged in a fight outside of the Cedros Secondary School escalated from a parents' conference to deal with an issue between two students.

Gadsby-Dolly responding to Newsday by WhatsApp on October 28 said the principal had been advised to report the matter to the police.

In the video, two females are seen fighting – one armed with a cutlass.

One child can be heard begging her mother to stop, while a male adult tries to separate the two.

The 41-second video ends with one woman grabbing the other's hair and while fighting for possession of the cutlass.

>

Gadsby-Dolly said, "It is beyond tragic that a parent conference called to deal with an issue between schoolmates can end like this.

"We parents must, despite the challenges, set the example for our children to follow."

She said parents must find more progressive way to deal with issues or else "we leave little hope for our children."

Newsday contacted the president of the National Parent Teacher Association Walter Stewart by phone on October 28, but he said he was unaware of the video and, therefore, unable to comment.