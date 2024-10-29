Approximately 30,000 visitors enjoy 'phenomenal' Tobago carnival

This masquerader from Jade Monkey Mas having fun in the sun in Scarborough. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

COREY CONNELLY and NARISSA FRASER

STAKEHOLDERS have described the Tobago October carnival as a resounding success.

The third edition of the event took place from October 25-27, culminating with the Parade of the Bands through the streets of Scarborough.

Tourism Secretary Tashia Burris hailed the carnival as “phenomenal.”

Several events were held throughout the week for the island's third carnival, including junior calypso monarch, Soca Titans, Rhythm, Steel and Powder, Monarchs of Mas, Army Fete, among others.

J’Ouvert celebrations were held on Saturday and parade of the bands, Sunday.

Speaking to Newsday just as traditional mas kicked off in Scarborough on Sunday morning, Burris said the festivities have been “phenomenal.”

Decked in a sailor costume, she said J’Ouvert celebrations ran smoothly the day prior.

“The amount (sic) (number) of Trinidadians, foreign-based Tobagonians and international visitors that I saw, as well as the huge support of the Tobago community, I think that in our third year, we have finally created something that is all-encompassing, all-embracing.”

She was also pleased there were no “untoward incidents.

“We had thousands of people who came to the capital city and enjoyed themselves safely, and I'm really happy about that.”

She praised the protective services for their consistency in ensuring everyone’s safety.

At the time of the interview, masqueraders were gathering at the Shaw Park Complex for pretty mas.

Burris said, “I know they are assembling right now and I know that we will have a huge participation again this year.

“I think it will be greater than last year, and we're looking forward to the spectacle that we'll be putting on for our viewers today.”

In a brief interview with Newsday on October 28, Dexter Sandy, interim president of the Tobago October Carnival Association (TOCA), said, “I can only say that the carnival was great. Everybody hailed it a success. The bands really enjoyed it.”

Sandy claimed the parade flowed seamlessly.

“Everything went well.”

He said about 30,000 people were on the island to participate in the festivities.

“The information that we have, that was sent out to us, was that participation would have been at that level from as early as last week Wednesday where we had the Soca Titans competition and then it had the Tobago calypso show. All the visitors that came up over those days, that is the level of the visitors and locals that would have participated in the carnival.”

Sandy said TOCA’s members were very pleased with the carnival.

The Tobago Business Chamber has also hailed the event as a success.

“From a business perspective it seems to have been quite a success because I think most of the hotels and guesthouses and villas were booked out completely and you had an influx of visitors,” chamber chairman Martin George told Newsday in a voice note.

He praised Caribbean Airlines for introducing additional flights to meet the demand.

“I think also praise has to go to Caribbean Airlines for the way they managed the process because they did put on additional flights, including jets where necessary, to ensure that they moved people efficiently and effectively between the islands. So we have to give praise and credit where credit is due. So credit to Caribbean Airlines for that.”

George said the Port Authority also rose to the occasion in terms of ensuring there were sufficient sailings to move people, vehicles and equipment back and forth between the islands smoothly.

“So it appears as though everyone pulled together to ensure that this was definitely a success and it is something I think can only grow from strength to strength.”

He said, however, there are several areas that need to be revisited.

“There are areas that need improvement in terms of time management, road management and generally raising and improving the standard and quality of the entire event.

“But I think, overall, it is not a bad place that it’s at and it can only get better and better with time and greater investment in the management and development of this Tobago carnival product.”

Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce president Curtis Williams said he could not comment as he was still gathering information.