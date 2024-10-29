$11m upgrade for Sangre Grande ground; indoor facility to reopen 2025

A 2022 Sweet Sixteen Football League at the Ojoe Road Recreational Ground in Sangre Grande. - Sweet Sixteen Football League Facebook page

THE Ojoe Road Recreation Ground, also known as the Northeastern Regional Complex, in Sangre Grande has been closed since September to facilitate an $11.7 million upgrade.

Additionally, the reopening of the adjacent Sangre Grande Indoor Multipurpose Facility – which was opened in 2016 and quickly shut down after problems with the flooring surfaced – was delayed until July 2025, after it was previously scheduled to reopen in May 2024.

That facility was built at a cost of approximately $70 million, but has been plagued with problems and closed for the majority of the last eight years.

SporTT’s corporate communications officer Kern DeFreitas gave an update on the facilities on October 28.

The cost of upgrades at the recreation ground was given at $11,698,161.59. The scope of works include upgrades to the existing facility (pavilion, outfield, cricket nets, car park, electrical) and new updates (150-seat pavilion, sewage treatment plant, electronic scoreboard).

>

At the indoor facility next door, De Freitas confirmed that “additional corrective works are required to ensure specifications for laying of the sporting surface are met.”

It was not confirmed how much additional cost will be incurred for the refurbishment extension.

A November 2018 Newsday report said that the indoor venue was built by Shanghai Construction Group and caters for basketball, netball, badminton, volleyball, hockey, table tennis, martial arts and gymnastics.

However, sporting clubs and athletes in Sangre Grande and environs were unable to make full use of the facility as safety issues forced its closure not long after its opening.

De Freitas added that further refurbishment, including cleaning, painting and repairs to fire safety waterlines at the facility, contributed to the delay of the May 2024 reopening.

“The process of installing the sport floor will take roughly 18 weeks. The completion date has therefore been adjusted to July 2025.”

David Elvis Guy, councillor for Sangre Grande North East, welcomed the refurbishment works at both venues.

He said the works are necessary and did not directly affect any sports clubs from the area. The clubs have shifted their training and competitions to the nearby "Old Trafford" playing field on Foster Road and Paharry Recreations Ground at Quash Trace Extension, less than a mile away.

Guy, who is also a member of community-based sports club Sweaters, said, “The refurbishment at the complex and outfield hasn’t affected us. They are in need of repair. Football matches are usually played here but the regional corporation allowed us to complete our football competition (on August 31) before they closed the facility to begin their work.”

>

He said there are no leagues scheduled for the rest of the year, therefore, no clubs or competitions will be hampered.

“We welcome the upgrades as they are doing over the playing field and walking track among other things. It’s something that we’re waiting for and eager to receive,” he added.

Guy said the Grande community has not yet benefited from what the indoor facility has to offer.

“The indoor facility was never really available to the public because after it was opened, they found there were some problems with the foundation. My understanding is that the foundation has been completed and they are now replacing interior fixtures.”

Next to the indoor venue, Guy said there’s another “top quality” field that’s currently being used by schools to hold their training and competitions. Community sports clubs do have access to the field but must apply to SporTT to do use it.

However, Guy said clubs have opted to give schools preference to use the field while they utilise the Foster Road and Quash Trace Extension venues.

“Even though the indoor facility is closed, the field is still accessible. But we don’t want to impede on the schools’ use, and we can easily just use the other venues.”