PNM San Juan candidate: I am here because of love

PNM San Juan/Barataria candidate Dr Muhammad Yunus Ibrahim speaks to supporters during a political meeting at the Croisee, San Juan, on April 11. - Faith Ayoung

PNM candidate for San Juan/Barataria Dr Muhammad Yunus Ibrahim says he is entering the political race for the love he has for the constituency.

He made the statement during the PNM’s political rally at the Croisee in San Juan on April 11.

“I found myself in Barataria/San Juan, a place that quickly became home and not just a step along the way.

“I fell in love with the energy and the warmth of the people and the rhythm of everyday life here. So much so I have planted my business here in this constituency and built my life around Barataria/San Juan.

“San Juan has built me. Allow me to build you. Allow me to be the San Juan boy that can take you to greatness.”

Ibrahim said he had lived in Barataria for 25 years and started his dental practice in the area. He told the crowd about the people that he helped while in San Juan and their reaction when they realised he was going to contest the seat.

“I used to live right here on 48 Eastern Main Road. I used to sit down right here and watch prime ministers come and go across the avenue in Socorro Village.

“It gives me absolute joy and pride to walk the constituency and meet individuals who worked under me when I was the director of operations at Ramesh and Leela, right where Massy is now.

“They saw me and said, ‘Oh gosh, Mister Yunus, is you? Nah.’ They pull out the whole house. They say, ‘Mommy, Daddy, this is the man who showed me the way. This is the man who showed me what an honest work for an honest day pay was. This is the man who has come forward and brought me when I couldn't get O'levels, and he nurtured me into excellence.’"

Ibrahim continued, “I challenge any of my competitors: did you live here? Have you ever voted here? Did you invest your livelihood here?

"I have been here for 25 years, and I ain't going nowhere.”

Dr Mohammed Unus Ibrahim was a long-standing member of the PNM, being the nephew of TT’s first senate president under the Constitution, Dr Wahid Ali, who served from 1971-1986.

He is a dental surgeon and businessman.

In 2005, he opened the San Juan Dental Clinic and Implant Centre. He was also a former director of operations at Ramesh and Leela Supermarket.

Ibrahim was appointed a government senator in June 2021 and in 2022 was appointed vice-president of the Senate.

In August last year Ibrahim was picked as candidate for Barataria San Juan, currently held by the UNC with Saddam Hosein as MP.

According to the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC)’s preliminary results, in 2020, out of a total of 25,690, 15,771 voted, with 8,300 votes for Hosein and 7,240 for then PNM candidate for the constituency Jason “JW” Williams.