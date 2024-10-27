Diego Martin Corporation launches Champions of the Borough Cup

Champions of the Borough Cup launched on October 18 at the Carenage Recreation Grounds, Haigh Street, Carenage. - Diego Martin Borough Corporation

The Diego Martin Borough Corporation officially launched its Champions of the Borough Cup on October 18 at the Carenage Recreation Grounds, Haig Street Carenage.

Champions of the Borough Cup is being hosted by the Diego Martin Borough Corporation and members of the Sports, Youth and Education Committee members councillor Marcia Marslin, councillor Kevon Williams and councillor Damian Fournillier. In a statement issued on October 22, chairman of the committee councillor Marcia Marslin, said the tournament aims to facilitate social interaction across communities, encourage inclusivity and community involvement, and to bring communities of the borough together.

Diego Martin Mayor Akeliah Glasgow-Warner said with the transformative potential of sports, “this initiative is more than a competition; it’s a platform for youths of the Burgess to showcase their talents, discipline, and teamwork. Sport is one of the most effective ways to foster community, break barriers, and ignite inspiration young people.”

Champions of the Borough Cup consists of teams from each of the ten districts within the Borough of Diego Martin. The teams will be placed into two groups of five, with the names of the groups coming from two key places of interest within the Borough: the Bamboo Cathedral and the Paramin Lookout.

Among the prizes up for grabs are: $50,000 for the winning team; $20,000 for 2nd place; $15,000 for 3rd place; $2000 for MVP; $2000 for Golden Glove and $2000 for the Most Disciplined Team.

The tournament runs between October 25 and December 7 at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex.