Twice is nice for Nicole Thomas-Clarke: Crowned Tobago monarch...again

Nicole Thomas, left, collects her trophy after winning the October carnival Tobago Calypso Monarch on October 24, at Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort, Lowlands. - Photo courtesy Visual Styles

TWO YEARS after winning the Tobago Calypso Monarch competition at the inaugural October carnival, Nicole Thomas-Clarke has done it again.

The Mt St George native, 36, won the crown on October 24 with a powerful tribute to Tobago’s icons titled, Crown Jewels.

Ten calypsonians participated in the competition held before a jam-packed audience in the ballroom of the Magdalena Grand Beach & Golf Resort, Lowlands. It was hosted by the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO).

The crowd, which included National Carnival Commission chairman and veteran calypsonian Winston “Gypsy” Peters, roared with excitement when Thomas was announced as the winner. She received a first prize of $100,000.

Alex Gift came in second with Round About Turn while Nicole’s brother, Dillon Thomas, placed third with Hard Like Banga. Dillon, aka Dilly Suede, won the Tobago monarch competition in 2023.

Afterwards, Thomas-Clarke, a loans officer at Republic Bank Ltd, told Newsday the competition was intense.

“I am elated about my victory but the competition was stiff. But I am very proud of myself and my team and I appreciate all the icons who gave of their time and energy to come out and really support,” she said.

Thomas-Clarke, who performed in position nine, said the song was written by her brother, well-known composer Sheldon Reid.

“It really highlighted all the persons, even those not named in the calypso, who really contributed to Tobago’s development in whatever form, be it culture, politics. The song was done really to get the youths to understand that when you contribute positively to your country, your legacy lives on forever.”

Asked what inspired the song, she said, “It was just to give a positive message, not just about telling the youths not to follow a life of crime but really to give them a message by highlighting our icons, our stalwarts of Tobago.”

Thomas-Clarke dedicated her victory to the island’s stalwarts.

Gift, who goes by the sobriquet, Tobago Chalkie, dealt with the Shirvan Road roundabout in his calypso.

He said he was pleased with his second place finish.

“Any finish is absolutely good once I have delivered my message. I send the message to the people,” said Gift, who composed the cleverly-written song.

Gift, who is known for his commentary on topical issues, said he has much more to sing about the roundabout.

“Anybody who knows me knows that that song now start. That was just the Tobago version. It have real thing.”

Dillon created history last year in becoming the first Tobago monarch to gain automatic entry into the national calypso competition. He placed 12th in that competition.

But TUCO has since changed the decision and now the winner of the Tobago monarch has to compete for his or her spot in the national competition.

Dillon, whose song addressed the issues plaguing young people, said he felt energised during his performance.

But the calypsonian, who had several props and performers, said he would have delivered an even better presentation if he had a larger stage to work with.

“I felt as though the presentation was kind of jumbled.”

He said he is now preparing for the national monarch competition in 2025.

Many of the patrons praised the quality of the presentations from the mostly seasoned cast and the choice of venue.

“I thought that keeping the event at the Magdalena would have been a problem. But everything worked out well and gave the event feel,” one woman said.

Candice Robinson, chair of the TUCO Tobago region, said the show surpassed her expectations.

“I did not expect the turnout. It was packed. I really didn’t expect that. But I felt great, especially from the people leaving. I saw a few cultural people leaving and the feedback that I got from them, it was amazing,” she said.

Robinson also said the presentations were of a high standard.

“I expected greatness last night and it was what I got. I felt great to know even though I was not competing, I was happy to give my people a stage to perform and be just as good as Trinidad and any other international act.”

Among those in the audience were THA Assistant Secretary in the Division of Tourism, Culture, antiquities and Transportation Niall George, Progressive Democratic Patriots political leader Watson Duke, Innovative Democratic Alliance leader Dr Denise Tsoiafatt Angus and former calypso monarch Duane O’Connor.

PLACINGS

Nicole Thomas – 1

Alex Gift – 2

Dillon Thomas – 3

Wendy Garrick – 4

Roslyn Reid – 5

Sharon Phillips – 6

Jleise Orr – 7

Kenneth Thomas – 8

Caston Cupid – 9

Stephanie Joseph – 10

