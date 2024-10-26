Minister Webster-Roy tells women to keep on breaking barriers

Minister of Gender and Child Affairs Ayanna Webster-Roy, centre, is flanked by Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Faris Al-Rawi and Senator Sunity Maharaj following the presentation of awards to five rural women in fisheries on October 25 at the Cabildo Building, Parliamentary Complex in Port of Spain. - Photo courtesy Ministry of Gender and Child Affairs

MINISTER of Gender and Child Affairs Ayanna Webster-Roy on October 25 reminded women that they can enter male-dominated fields and thrive in these industries.

She encouraged all women to continue breaking barriers for nation building.

Webster-Roy was speaking at an awards ceremony for women in fisheries hosted in commemoration of International Day of Rural Women, at the Cabildo Building, Parliamentary Complex in Port of Spain.

International Day of Rural Women is observed annually on October 15.

The event was hosted in collaboration with the Network of Rural Women Producers of Trinidad and Tobago (NRWPTT).

In a news release on October 25, the ministry said five women from TT – Gillian Dennis, Lima Blackman-Almorales, Makeisha Joseph, Dymon Emily and Bernadette Fonrose – were recognised for their stellar achievements as rural women in fisheries.

It said the award ceremony was part of the 17 Days of Activism for Rural Women activities co-ordinated by the Network, led by Gia Gaspard-Taylor, president.

Gaspard-Taylor was acknowledged for her dedication to "developing our national human capital."

She said the network’s domestic and international highlights from the 30 years of their advocacy on behalf of and empowerment of rural women.

Independent Senator Sunity Maharaj, a member of the NRWPTT, said she enjoyed interviewing the awardees and learning of their experiences.

She also encouraged these "female pioneers" to apprentice young women and guarantee female successors in these industries.

Webster-Roy echoed this sentiment in her feature address as she thanked the awardees for inspiring hope in this current and future generations. Minister affirmed that their life’s stories can open doors for more women to enter these industries and serves motivate other women to break stereotypes in various sectors.

Webster-Roy reminded the awardees that as a nation, we must change our mindset to create more unity in advancing a gender just, more progressive and safer society.

Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Faris Al-Rawi, acknowledged the contributions of women to the national workforce and highlighted the need for the society to address gender balance and access, as well as the presence and participation of men.

He also shared his praised the work of the NRWPTT and the importance of civil society to work with government.