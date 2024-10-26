Evin Lewis (102) powers Windies to consolation win in final ODI vs Sri Lanka

West Indies' captain Shai Hope plays a shot during the third ODI against Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, on October 26, 2024. (AP Photo) -

West Indies had a strong end to their white-ball tour of Sri Lanka when they got a commanding eight-wicket win via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) Method in the third and final One-day international (ODI) at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on October 26.

In a game that was reduced to a 23-over affair after a five-hour rain stoppage during the Sri Lanka innings, opening batsman Evin Lewis (102 not out off 61 balls) stole the show for West Indies as he played a brilliant innings to guide his team to victory. It was the West Indies' lone win of the series which the hosts won 2-1, and it was also Lewis' first game in the format since featuring against Australia at Kensington Oval, Barbados in July 2021.

Sri Lanka posted 156 for three in their 23 overs, after rain initially halted their innings in the 18th over. Kusal Mendis (56 not out off 22) and Pathum Nissanka (56 off 62) struck fifties for Sri Lanka as they shared in a 57-run stand for the second wicket. Nissanka also shared an 81-run opening partnership with Avishka Fernando (34).

Set a revised target of 195, the Windies got starts from Brandon King (16) and skipper Shai Hope (22) and progressed to 108 for two in the 15th over when the latter was dismissed by Dilshan Madushanka (one for 50).

With the Man of the Match Lewis already pushing his score past fifty at that time, he and fellow left-hander Sherfane Rutherford (50 not out off 26) secured the victory with minimum fuss for the Windies as they stitched together an unbeaten 88-run stand for the third wicket.

Both batsmen were severe on the bowlers, with Lewis crashing nine fours and four sixes, and the in-form Rutherford hitting four fours and three sixes as he rattled off his third straight fifty in the series.

West Indies needed 56 runs off the last five overs, and Rutherford brought the game firmly into his team's favour when he hit off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana for two sixes and a four in the 19th over.

With the 32-year-old Lewis struggling with an apparent ankle injury, Rutherford did the bulk of the scoring at the death. However, as he neared the century landmark, Lewis kicked into overdrive and he raced to the 90s with a six, before thumping pacer Asitha Fernando (one for 39) for a straight back six in the penultimate over to bring up his fifth ODI century and give West Indies a consolation win in the series in the process.

It was also Lewis' third ODI century against the Sri Lankans and his first in the format since he scored 103 against the same opposition in Antigua in March 2021.

The Windies suffered narrow 2-1 losses in both the ODI and preceding Twenty/20 series, but coach Daren Sammy will hope the momentum from this win can be transferred to the upcoming white-ball series against England.

The Windies will face England in the first of three ODIs on October 31, before a subsequent T20 five-match T20 series scheduled for November 9-17.

Summarised Scores:

SRI LANKA – 156/3 from 23 overs (Kusal Mendis 56 not out, Pathum Nissanka 56, Avishka Fernando 34; Roston Chase 1/20) vs WEST INDIES – 196/2 from 22 overs (Evin Lewis 102 not out, Sherfane Rutherford 50 not out, Shai Hope 22; Asitha Fernando 1/39). West Indies won by eight wickets via DLS Method.

