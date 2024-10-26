Calypso Rose 'thankful' to THA as street renamed in her honour

Calypso Rose speaks with singer Sharlan Bailey, son of deceased calypso legend Winston "Shadow" Bailey on Friday during a THA ceremony to honour Rose and seven other icons at the Esplanade in Scarborough. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE - Anygraaf Guest Account

“YOUR daughter is home,” proclaimed calypso legend McCartha Linda “Calypso Rose” Sandy-Lewis as she was among eight local icons honoured by the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) on Friday morning. Milford Street in Scarborough is now Calypso Rose Boulevard.

The other seven icons honoured included the late Winston “Mighty Shadow” Bailey, legendary football coach Bertille St Clair, former chief administrator Allan Richards, late politician and pharmacist James AA Biggart, late anthropologist Dr Jacob Delworth Elder, as well as Aloysius Morean and Edna Morean (education), both deceased.

The ceremony was held at the Esplanade in Scarborough.

Calypso Rose, who was born in Tobago, thanked God for keeping her alive, adding that throughout her 84 years she wrote over 1,000 calypsoes. The most recent, she said, was done a few weeks ago about Tobago Carnival.

Singing part of the song, she chimed, “Get up, let’s go, it’s Carnival in Tobago/Remember October is mas over here…So give me pan, leh we jam, and give me brass leh we play we mas.”

She received cheers from the audience as she danced in her wheelchair, chanting, “Go, Tobago!”

She recalled some of her struggles as a woman in the calypso scene when she just entered. But she said she overcame the challenges and the very music many tried to dissuade her from publishing are now some of her best tracks.

“I want to thank Tobago for having a street in my name that when I go home, the name will still be there – Calypso Rose.

“I want to thank the THA and all the people of Tobago for giving me this wonderful time. And I want to thank you, Jesus, because you know I am standing upon the solid rock and the rock is Jesus.”

As she was taken to the official street sign, she exclaimed, “That’s my boulevard!” once it was unveiled.

Drivers honked their horns as they were passing the ceremony, while secondary school students walking nearby looked on in awe, saying, "That's Calypso Rose."

There will also now be the JD Elder roundabout, Mighty Shadow Boulevard, Bertille St Clair roundabout, Allan Richards roundabout, Morean Drive, and the James AA Biggart Avenue.

Secretary of Tourism Tashia Burris told all the honourees they “have shaped the fabric of our Tobago society.

“Today marks an occasion where we pay tribute to the trailblazers, the visionaries, the custodians of our culture and our history and those dynamic individuals who have made remarkable contributions to Tobago’s heritage.”

Education secretary Zorisha Hackett said the new street and roundabout names will ensure the icons’ impact is “permanently etched into the landscape of our island to serve as beacons of inspiration for us all.”

She said she was “deeply moved” to be able to honour them.

