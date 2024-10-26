Boxer Arlon Reid loses Youth World Champs opener

TT boxer Paul Newallo lost his opening fight as well. -

TT boxer Arlon Reid lost his opening bout at the IBA Youth World Boxing Championships in Montenegro, Spain, on October 25.

Just 44 seconds into the first round of the youth men 63.5-67kg clash at the Budva Sports Centre, referee Valeriu Bandalac stopped the contest in favour of Moroccan Yassir Berchami.

Bandalac felt Reid had taken too many punches in the opening seconds and awarded Berchami the win via technical knockout.

This was TT’s third loss at the tourney after Neraj Mahadeosingh and Paul Newallo lost their opening bouts on October 23 and 24 respectively.

Competing in the youth men 54-57kg featherweight division, Mahadeosingh lost 4:1 on points to Slovenian Nikola Mihailovic.

>

Newallo was disqualified in his 67-71kg middle-weight match against Azerbaijan’s Ziya Hasanov.

Hasanov took an early lead after the first two rounds. However, after one minute and 13 seconds into the third round, Newallo was disqualified for holding and keeping his head too low.

TT resume competition on October 26.