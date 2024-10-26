2 men held for sex offences against girls in south west Trinidad
Two men from the South Western Division have been held in connection with separate reports of sex-related crimes against female minors.
The men, 50 and 38, were arrested a few days ago by officers of the Special Victims Department.
Supt Powder and ASP Seecharan co-ordinated the exercises, which Insp Jacob and Sgt Thompson led.
The older suspect is expected to be charged with sexual penetration against a nine-year-old girl. The offence allegedly took place in August 2020.
The other suspect, a labourer, is alleged to have committed the sex crimes between May 2021 and August 2022 and September 2022 and October 2024.
The police held him on October 23 after extensive investigations.
He faces six charges of sexual touching, five charges of sexual penetration and two charges of exposing a child to pornography.
WPC Myers laid the charges. The suspects are expected to face a master in the South District Criminal Court on October 28.
