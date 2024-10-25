Signal Hill, Bishop's High advance to Tobago schools' netball U13, U20 finals

Signal Hill Secondary netballers ahead of a game in the Tobago Secondary Schools Netball League. - via THA

Signal Hill Secondary advanced to both the 13 and Under and Under-20 Tobago Secondary Schools’ Netball League finals after securing semi-final wins in each division at Shaw Park Complex on October 24.

Against Scarborough in the U13 semi, Signal Hill fought hard to earn a close 10-9 victory while Bishop’s High School drubbed Speyside 14-2 to seal the other finalist spot.

In the U20, Signal Hill emerged victorious over another persistent Scarborough unit as they held on for a 25-20 result.

In the other clash, Bishop’s High also made light work of Speyside courtesy of a 47-6 rout.

Both finals get under way at the same venue on October 20.

