Farley in Brazil for regional summit

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine at a Divali function at Gulf City Mall, Lowlands, Tobago on October 19. Augustine is in Brazil for a regional summit from October 24-25. - Photo courtesy the THA

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine is in Sao Paulo, Brazil, at the invitation of the Brazilian Parliament, for the International Forum of Inclusion Practitioners (IFIP) Summit. The summit takes place from October 24-25.

According to a media release from the Office of the Chief Secretary on October 23, the FIP summit aims to provide a platform for regional and global practitioners to unite their voices ahead of the G20 ministerial meeting and Unesco Global Education Meeting (GEM) on November 1-2.

The Chief Secretary is accompanied by administrator in the THA Division of Education, Research and Technology Dianne Baker-Henry and the division's technical adviser Ann Natasha Second. The THA contingent is scheduled to return to Trinidad and Tobago on October 27.

In his absence, Deputy Chief Secretary Dr Faith BYisrael will represent the Chief Secretary.