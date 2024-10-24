Cop accidentally shoots woman in St James KFC

Customers stand in line at a KFC branch. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

A police constable's gun was discharged inside of KFC in St James injuring a woman inside.

Head of the Western Division Snr Supt Garvin Henry told Newsday on October 24 around 2.59 pm, two police constables were inside KFC in St James, placing an order when his service firearm was accidentally discharged.

A 52-year-old geriatric nurse from Diego Martin was hit to her lower left leg.

A employee at the branch who did not want to be identified said the officer frequents the establishment.

He said the workers scampered to the back when the gunshot was heard and panic set it as they thought it was a robbery.

The worker showed Newsday the gunshot in the floor of the establishment.