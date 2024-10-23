Young tours Mento platform

Acting Prime Minister and Energy Minister Stuart Young, centre, tours the Mento platform at the TOFCO yard, La Brea with George Vieira, managing director, EOG Resources Trinidad Ltd; David Campbell, president, bpTT and Javed Mohammed, general manager, TOFCO on October 23. - Photo courtesy bpTT

ACTING Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Stuart Young toured the Mento platform at the TOFCO fabrication yard in La Brea on October 23.

In a release, bpTT said the platform is in the final stages of construction as it gets ready for sailaway within the coming weeks.

The Mento platform is a 12-slot, manned facility which will be located in acreage jointly licensed by bpTT and EOG.

BpTT said when the platform is completed it will set sail for the southeast coast to begin drilling in a 50/50 joint venture between EOG Resources TT and bpTT, with EOG as the operator.

The release said the first gas is expected from this platform in 2025.

Young was accompanied by leadership from EOG, bpTT and TOFCO, including George Vieira managing director at EOG; David Campbell president of bpTT and Javed Mohammed general manager of TOFCO.