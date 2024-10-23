Scarborough RC, Signal Hill girls into Tobago Primary Schools football final

A player from Signal Hill Primary School (left) shoots past the aerial challenge of his Whim Anglican Primary School opponent, during the Boys Under-15 final of the Tobago Primary School Football League at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet. - (FILE PHOTO)

SCARBOROUGH RC and Signal Hill Government advanced to the girls' under-15 final in the Tobago Primary Schools' football tournament after getting contrasting wins over Speyside Anglican and Whim Anglican in their semifinals at Jubilee Park in Scarborough on October 22.

In the first game of the double-header, Signal Hill got a 1-0 win over Whim, with the Scarborough girls showing their offensive prowess against Speyside in the second match as they stormed away with a whopping 5-0 win.

On October 23, the action will shift to the boys' under-12 category as four quarterfinal matches will be contested at Jubilee Park.

In the first quarterfinal from 10 am, Lambeau Anglican will face Whim. Bon Accord Government will play Mt St George from 11 am, Speyside Anglican will tackle Buccoo Government from 12 pm and Moriah Government will battle Signal Hill Government in the last quarterfinal at 1 pm.

In the boy's under-15 category, a pair of semifinal matches will be played at the Mt St George recreation ground on October 24, with Bon Accord Government playing Delaford RC from 11 am and Signal Hill Government taking on Scarborough Methodist from 12 pm.

The finals for the respective competitions will be held at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, Tobago on November 1.