Pan Trinbago wants Rhythm, Steel and Powder to be October carnival fixture

C&B Crown Point Cordaans players in action at last year's Panorama small conventional band semis at Victoria Square, Port of Spain. - File photo courtesy Jimmel Daniel/Pan Trinbago

PAN Trinbago wants Rhythm, Steel and Powder to be a fixture on Tobago’s October carnival calendar.

“We intend to make it a staple of the festival for years to come,” Brian Thomas, chair of the organisation’s Tobago region, told Newsday on October 23.

He said the event, which takes place on October 26 in Scarborough, will again appeal to die-hard pan lovers and others in search of a good Saturday evening lime.

“It will be a really exciting event for mature and young people. And everyone will be able to enjoy themselves in a safe environment.”

Thomas said the event, which began during the island’s inaugural carnival in 2022, has become an integral part of the festival.

“It was first called Pan and Powder, which happens in Trinidad. But we wanted our own identity. So we renamed it to Rhythm, Steel and Powder, to make it something significant for Tobago.”

On October 26, Thomas said three bands – Natural Mystic, Alpha Pan Pioneers and C&B Crown Cordaans – are expected to perform at the entrance to the Coast Guard base from 5 pm to 7 pm.