Nothing wrong with a foreign football coach

Thomas Tuchel AP Photo -

THE EDITOR: I reference the appointment of Thomas Tuchel as the new manager of the England national team by the Football Association and the animosity by Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher towards this announcement.

Firstly, I think these gentlemen, who are well experienced and respected footballers, ought to know fully well that it is harsh to write off a manager on his first day of the job and immediately point out that his being German and not English makes him any less of a suitable candidate.

There is nothing wrong with hiring a foreign coach, and nothing compulsory in hiring a local coach. It's a job; the job goes to who is available, whose CV matches the qualifications, and who puts up their hand. His performance remains to be seen, but from his domestic track record, he is a serial winner.

I think the FA made a great choice in Tuchel, who will "level up" that team to champions over being semi-finalists and finalists. This was never a discussion when Sven-Göran Eriksson or Fabio Capello were in charge. I refuse to believe Tuchel's nationality is a problem because England fought a war against Germany in 1940s.

TT's national team is currently without a head coach. There is no word from the TT Football Association about preliminary or rumoured candidates. Still, we can look at this and learn that there should be no selection based on who is foreign or local, but rather on the project and the ideas they propose to get our national team competing. Obviously, not winning every game, but consistency in winning football matches.

Our next Soca Warriors coach should be someone who can get the best out of our current players, no matter the passport he possesses.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas