Jereem Richards announced for 2025 Grand Slam Track roster

In this file photo, Trinidad and Tobago's Jereem Richards reacts after finishing a men's 400 metres heat during the World Athletics Indoor Championships at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland, on March 1, 2024. - AP PHOTO

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s Paris Olympics men’s 400m fourth place finisher Jereem "The Dream" Richards joins an elite list of track athletes for the Grand Slam Track roster in 2025.

Richards and American men’s 110m Olympic silver medallist Daniel Roberts were confirmed as the league’s latest additions on October 22.

Richards’ inclusion now sees the top four Paris Olympic men’s 400m finishers confirmed to feature at the inaugural event, which runs off with the first season from April to September 2025, in Los Angeles.

The medal receivers in Paris were American winner Quincy Hall (43.40s), Great Britain’s silver medallist Matthew Hudson-Smith (43.44s) and Zambian bronze receiver Muzala Samukonga (43.74s). The talented trio edged Richards (43.78s) out of medal contention at the Games.

Speaking to FloTrack after his confirmation, Richards said that every race is a chance to tell a story about where he’s come from, and where he’s going.

“Grand Slam Track is the perfect platform for that. It’s not just about winning; it’s about showing the world my journey, one race at a time. I’m proud to represent TT in Grand Slam Track and eager to show the world what I’ve got.”

Other standout athletes expected to feature are American Grant Fisher, who earned Olympic bronze in the 10,000m, and Kenyan Ronald Kewomi, Olympic silver medalist in the 5,000m.

Additionally, American middle distance runner Nikki Hiltz, who raced to silver at the 2024 World Indoor Championships in the women’s 1,500m.

Two of the US top sprinters including Olympic men’s 100m bronze medalist Fred Kerley and men’s 200m silver medalist Kenny Bednarek are also on the roster.

Grand Slam Track, created by four-time US Olympic gold medalist Johnson, will feature four track events - AKA Slams - in 2025 where signed racers and challengers will compete head-to-head in two events over the two-day Slams.

It is expected to feature 96 athletes - 48 racers and 48 challengers. Grand Slam has a reported prize pot of US$12.6 million and the category winners of Slam will win $100,000.