Couva man, 25, shot, wounded
COUVA police are searching for a gunman who shot and wounded a 25-year-old resident near his home on October 20.
The police said around 4.30 pm, the victim was riding a bike along Junon Street East, California, in Couva, where a gunman accosted him.
The gunman pointed the gun at the victim, who became frightened, got off the bike and ran for cover.
Gunshots were heard and the victim felt a burning sensation on the lower left side of his back and saw blood oozing out of a wound.
The gunman left and a passerby took the victim to the Couva Health Facility from where he transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital.
No one has been arrested, and there were no reports of other injuries. PC Moralie of the Couva Police Station is leading the investigation.
Comments
"Couva man, 25, shot, wounded"