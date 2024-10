Blue Food Festival

Minister of Sport and Community Development and Tobago West MP Shamfa Cudjoe, left, buys a dasheen punch from vendor Lystra George at the Blue Food Festival, at Mt Pleasant Recreation Ground, Tobago, October 20. - Visual Styles

The Blue Food Festival took place at Mt Pleasant Recreation Ground, Tobago, on October 20 and attracted hundreds of patrons sampling blue food creations made from dasheen and other root crops.

Among the "blue" fare on offer were dasheen punch, roti, ice-cream, and pie, which patrons eagerly snapped up.

